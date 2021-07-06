Mets Announcer Keith Hernandez Had A Scary Accident

New York Mets legend Keith Hernandez wasn’t in the broadcast booth on Monday for the team’s showdown with the Milwaukee Brewers. It turns out that’s because he suffered an injury while working on his yard in Sag Harbor.

Hernandez fell off the edge of his hot tub and had to go to the emergency room to get stitches in his big toe. SNY’s Gary Cohen explained what happened during the Brewers-Mets game on Monday night.

“The way I understand it is, he [Hernandez] was standing on the edge of his hot tub with pruning shears, pruning his roses, and he might’ve taken a bit of a tumble, grabbed for something on his way down that did not support him, and took a rather hard fall,” Cohen said during last night’s game. “I am told that there was a trip to the emergency room and there were eight stitches in his big toe. So I don’t know if he’s gonna be in a wheelchair or if he’s gonna be on crutches.”

Cohen also shared a funny comment from Hernandez about whether or not he wanted this story to go public.

According to Cohen, Hernandez jokingly said he didn’t want this story to go on air because he doesn’t always want it to be all about him.

"I'm not sure if I want them to talk about it because I don't want it to be all about me" 🤣 Keith had a slip that needed stitches on his big toe, and he wanted to make sure when Gary & Ron told the story, it wouldn't be all about him 😂 Get well soon Keith & see you Thursday! pic.twitter.com/mTxmbGvXlO — SNY (@SNYtv) July 6, 2021

Cohen finished this story by saying “Keith, it’s always about you. And we like it that way.”

SNY expects to have Hernandez back in the booth for Thursday’s game between the Mets and Pirates.