Watch: Mets Announcers’ Reaction To Game Ending Is Going Viral

“The ball hit him and it was going to be a strike.”

That quote just about summed up the ending of Thursday’s afternoon NL East game between the New York Mets and the Miami Marlins. The Mets improved to 2-2 with walk-off victory, but not without controversy.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, New York’s Michael Conforto stepped to the plate. After working the at-bat to a 2-2 count, the Mets outfielder appeared to stick out his elbow out over the plate, as the pitch from Miami’s Anthony Bass came in. Although the slider landed inside of the strike zone, it nicked Conforto, awarding him first base and New York the victory.

Don Mattingly stormed out of the dugout to argue his case, but the officiating crew stuck by the call and awarded the Mets the win. However, the Marlins manager wasn’t the only one frustrated with the outcome on Thursday.

The Mets television broadcast crew of Gary Cohen, Ron Darling, Keith Hernandez was also incredulous at the call and expressed that during the final minutes of Thursday’s game. After the umpires confirmed that the game was over, a single line stood out from the broadcast: “they don’t get it right, so why even have replay?”

Take a look a the full breakdown from the Mets television broadcast crew of Thursday’s crazy finish:

Gary, Keith and Ron calling this out for what it is: chump shit pic.twitter.com/iTK1Ni9I7y — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) April 8, 2021

MLB fans lauded the broadcast team for being fair and impartial, even with the call going in favor of their home team. Cohen, Darling and Hernandez are constantly mentioned among the best local crews in baseball and helped prove it on Thursday with their handling of the situation.

There's a reason this group is considered year after year the gold standard of MLB team broadcasts. It's a national broadcast for a local team. https://t.co/yoTSjfWJpe — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) April 8, 2021

Time will tell if there’s any fall out from Thursday’s controversial ending. The Mets will meet the Marlins for game two of a three-game series on Saturday at 1:10 p.m. ET.

