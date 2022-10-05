Mets Are Reportedly Leaning Toward Surprise Playoff Decision

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 27: The New York Mets and the Miami Marlins stand in a moment of silence prior to the start of the game at Citi Field on August 27, 2020 in New York City. Several sporting leagues across the nation are postponing their schedules as players protest the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha, Wisconsin police. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Depending on how their National League Wild Card series unfolds, the New York Mets may use a surprising starting pitching rotation.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mets will start Max Scherzer in Game 1 against the San Diego Padres on Friday night. If the Mets win, the team is considering bypassing ace Jacob deGrom to have veteran Chris Bassitt start Game 2 on Saturday.

The thinking, per Sherman, is that if the Mets can win Game 2 with Bassitt and take the best-of-three series, it would enable them to start deGrom in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Should New York lose on Friday though, deGrom will start Game 2 and try and stave off elimination.

"If the Mets win the opener, but then lose Game 2, deGrom would start Game 3 to attempt to save their season," Sherman added.

DeGrom missed a large portion of the regular season due to injury, but returned to go 5-4 with a 3.08 ERA and 0.75 WHIP in 11 starts. He hasn't quite been vintage deGrom of late, but the Mets clearly trust him on the mound in a big spot.

The Mets and Padres will kick off their Wild Card series Friday night at Citi Field. Max Scherzer will go for the Mets, with Yu Darvish likely getting the nod for San Diego.