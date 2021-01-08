Mets, Cubs Have Reportedly Discussed A Blockbuster Trade

The New York Mets have been among the early buyers of the offseason as new owner Steve Cohen looks to make an early impression on the team’s fanbase. Now, the Mets might be tied to another big trade involving Cubs star Kris Bryant.

According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, there has been “dialogue” between the Cubs and the Mets about the three-time All Star third-baseman. In return, Chicago expressed interest in catcher Francisco Alvarez, who remains one of the top prospects in the New York farm system.

Interestingly enough, Mets general manager Sandy Alderson maintains that he won’t trade any of the organization’s top prospects.

However, Alderson might not have known that Bryant was on the table until recently.

Acquiring Bryant would be a definite improvement for the Mets. New York started 27-year-old J.D. Davis at the position for most of 2020 where he hit .247 with six home-runs and 19 RBI.

But Bryant, at least for a time, was one of the best infielders in MLB. The now 29-year-old third-basemen made the National League All Star team in 2015, 2016 and 2019. He proved to be a huge part of ending the Cubs championship drought in 2016, where he earned World Series MVP in just his second full season in the league.

In 2020, Kris Bryant saw his numbers take a major dip. In just 34 games, he hit .206 with four home-runs and just 11 RBI, causing many Chicago faithful to wonder if it was time for the Cubs to move on.

The report involving Bryant comes just a few days after the Mets made another huge offseason move.

Earlier this week, New York acquired All Star shortstop Francisco Lindor and reliever Carlos Carrasco from Cleveland. The Mets sent back four players in return. The move showed that Cohen, who acquired the team last November, will make a commitment to competing almost immediately in a crowded NL East.