The New York Mets took a significant hit when outfielder Kevin Pillar was drilled in the face by a pitch earlier this week.

In the top of the seventh inning, with the bases loaded in Mets up 1-0, Braves pitcher Jacob Webb accidentally hit Pillar square in the nose with a 94-mile per hour fastball. He suffered several nasal fractures as a result of the errant pitch.

It’s an unfortunate blow for the Mets as Pillar is in the midst of a strong season. He’s batting .250 with two home runs and eight RBIs, all while holding it down in centerfield for the team.

With Pillar reeling, the Mets just made an interesting trade. To increase depth among outfielders, the team reportedly traded for veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin.

MLB insider Bob Nightengale broke the news.

The #Mets grab an outfielder, trade for Cameron Maybin of the #Cubs. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) May 18, 2021

“The New York Mets have announced today that the team has acquired minor league outfielder Cameron Maybin from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for cash considerations,” the Mets announced in a statement. “Maybin has been assigned to the Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse.”

The 14-year MLB veteran has played in 10 games for Iowa (AAA) this season and split last season between Detroit and Chicago (NL). Maybin has been struggling at the plate batting just .103 with one double, one home run, three RBI, five runs scored and a stolen base.