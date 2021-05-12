Look: Mets Fans React To Facing Matt Harvey For First Time

For the first time since the 2018 season, Matt Harvey stepped on the mound at Citi Field. This time around, however, he’s representing the Baltimore Orioles.

This afternoon, the Orioles are taking on the New York Mets. Baseball fans have been anxiously waiting for this matchup to see how the crowd in Queens would react to Harvey’s return.

Harvey began his Mets career with such promise, making the All-Star Game in 2013 and winning NL Comeback Player of the Year in 2015. Unfortunately, multiple injuries and off-field issues derailed his tenure with the franchise.

Despite the fact that his relationship with the Mets didn’t end on great terms, Harvey received a standing ovation from the crowd at Citi Field this Wednesday.

Citi Field is still operating at limited capacity due to COVID-19, but the fans who are there in attendance still made a ton of noise for Harvey.

Here’s the reaction from today’s game:

Matt Harvey receives a standing ovation from the Citi Field crowd. pic.twitter.com/TEBmi0i7bV — SNY (@SNYtv) May 12, 2021

Coming into this afternoon’s game, Harvey owned a 3-2 record with a 3.60 ERA and 25 strikeouts.

Harvey’s return to New York hasn’t gone as well as he hoped it would though, as he’s already given up three runs in two innings.

We’ll see if the “Dark Knight” can shake off this rough start and finish strong in front of the fans at Citi Field.