Mets, Giants Reportedly Agree To Notable MLB Trade

The New York Mets and the San Francisco Giants have reportedly agreed to a notable MLB trade on Sunday morning.

New York has reportedly acquired outfielder Billy Hamilton from San Francisco. Hamilton is one of the fastest players in Major League Baseball history. Hamilton, 29, holds the Minor League Baseball record for steals in a season with 155. He also holds the Cincinnati Reds’ single-season record for steals.

San Francisco has reportedly received right-handed pitcher Jordan Humphreys from New York in exchange for Hamilton.

Mets beat writer Anthony DiComo first reported the news on Sunday morning.

Source: The Mets have traded right-handed pitcher Jordan Humphreys, whom they DFA'd, the the Giants for outfield defensive whiz Billy Hamilton. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) August 2, 2020

The New York Mets are off to a disappointing start to the 2020 season. New York, which entered the regular season with NL East title hopes, is 3-6 on the season. The Mets have lost four straight games since opening the season 3-2.

San Francisco, meanwhile, is off to a 5-4 start on the 2020 season. The Giants are coming off two straight wins over the Texas Rangers.

New York is scheduled to finish its three-game series against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday. The game is scheduled to begin at 1:10 p.m. E.T.

Major League Baseball is currently about a week into its 60-game season, though several games have been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests.