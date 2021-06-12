Mets Give Update On Jacob deGrom After He Was Pulled Early Friday

Despite leaving Friday’s game with flexor tendinitis, New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is expected to make his next scheduled start.

After the two-time National League Cy Young award winner threw a bullpen session on Saturday afternoon, Mets manager Luis Rojas said deGrom should be ready to start against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

“It’s something that we want to take day by day so today it’s just play catch,” Rojas said, per ESPN. “He said he felt fine, so we’ll see the progression in between starts and see that he can do everything, throw his side and make his next start. That’s the expectation right now but we still want to pay close attention to it.”

The superstar pitcher was pulled from Friday’s game against the San Diego Padres after throwing 80 pitches in six scoreless innings (22nd straight inning shutout).

DeGrom said his elbow began to tighten up in the sixth, but that he’s not too concerned about long term issues.

Precautionary MRIs reportedly showed no issues.

Jacob deGrom reached 100 K in 61 2/3 IP this season, the fewest IP by a starter to reach 100 K in a single season since the mound moved to its current distance in 1893. pic.twitter.com/TRFgpT8HuS — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 12, 2021

“Whenever you say elbow anything for a pitcher, everyone gets nervous about that,” deGrom said on Friday. “But like I said, I do a lot of ligament tests on my own, and doing those, knowing what those feel like, it’s a totally different spot.”

DeGrom currently boasts an ERA of 0.56 — the lowest in MLB history through 10 starts since Juan Marichal’s 0.59 in 1966.

While his pitching style is no doubt incredibly effective, some worry if it’s sustainable or not. According to ESPN, the golden-armed pitcher has thrown 128 of his 839 pitches this season 100 mph or harder. No other starter has had more than 10 100-mph pitches before Friday.

Looking to extend the Mets’ NL East leading 31-24 record, deGrom and New York will take on the Cubs on Wednesday night at 7:10 p.m. ET.

[ESPN]