Mets GM Comments On Jessica Mendoza’s Remarks

Earlier today, ESPN baseball analyst and New York Mets special assistant Jessica Mendoza caused a stir when she criticized former Houston Astros pitcher Mike Fiers for blowing the whistle on the organization’s sign stealing operation.

Fiers played for the Astros during the 2017 season. Mendoza was not happy he went public with his knowledge, preferring Fiers had kept it to himself and his teammates with the Oakland A’s.

“That didn’t sit well with me. Honestly, it made me sad for the sport that this is how it all got found out,” Mendoza said on “Golic and Wingo.”

“To go public with it and call them out and start all of this, it’s hard to swallow.” –@jessmendoza on former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers revealing the Astros sign-stealing scheme. pic.twitter.com/LSQY6B0dSC — Golic and Wingo (@GolicAndWingo) January 16, 2020

Immediately, Mendoza took hear for her comments, considering she works for the Mets, who at the time still employed Carlos Beltran as their manager. Beltran, who was named in the MLB’s investigation into Houston, has since stepped down.

This isn’t the first time Mendoza’s two jobs have seemingly conflicted when she’s spoken on a subject. When asked about the quotes, Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen tried to claim that Mendoza was speaking as an ESPN analyst and not a Mets employee.

Brodie Van Wagenen said that Jessica Mendoza was speaking as an ESPN analyst and not as a member of the Mets organization when she called out Mike Fiers today. — Michael Mayer (@mikemayerMMO) January 16, 2020

This is a cop out by Van Wagenen, and it further puts Mendoza’s dilemma in the spotlight. There are always going to be potential conflicts of interest if she continues to try and juggle both careers.

At the end of the day, she may be forced to choose one or the other.