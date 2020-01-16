The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Mets GM Comments On Jessica Mendoza’s Remarks

ESPN MLB analyst Jessica Mendoza.HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 15: Former New York Yankees player and ESPN commentator Alex Rodriguez (C), Jessica Mendoza and Matt Vasgersian pose at Minute Maid Park on April 15, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Earlier today, ESPN baseball analyst and New York Mets special assistant Jessica Mendoza caused a stir when she criticized former Houston Astros pitcher Mike Fiers for blowing the whistle on the organization’s sign stealing operation.

Fiers played for the Astros during the 2017 season. Mendoza was not happy he went public with his knowledge, preferring Fiers had kept it to himself and his teammates with the Oakland A’s.

“That didn’t sit well with me. Honestly, it made me sad for the sport that this is how it all got found out,” Mendoza said on “Golic and Wingo.”

Immediately, Mendoza took hear for her comments, considering she works for the Mets, who at the time still employed Carlos Beltran as their manager. Beltran, who was named in the MLB’s investigation into Houston, has since stepped down.

This isn’t the first time Mendoza’s two jobs have seemingly conflicted when she’s spoken on a subject. When asked about the quotes, Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen tried to claim that Mendoza was speaking as an ESPN analyst and not a Mets employee.

This is a cop out by Van Wagenen, and it further puts Mendoza’s dilemma in the spotlight. There are always going to be potential conflicts of interest if she continues to try and juggle both careers.

At the end of the day, she may be forced to choose one or the other.


Reader Interactions

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.