On Thursday afternoon, a video of New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen criticizing MLB commissioner Rob Manfred went viral.

During the video, Van Wagenen questioned Manfred’s leadership. “They’re not playing. But that’s Rob’s instinct. And Rob – exactly what you and I were talking about – at leadership level he doesn’t get it. He just doesn’t get it,” he said in the video.

Van Wagenen was under the assumption that Manfred wanted the Mets to take the field for Thursday night’s game and stage a walkout before returning to the field an hour later.

Unfortunately for Van Wagenen, that suggestion came from current Mets owner Jeff Wilpon. After Van Wagenen learned that information, he issued a public apology to the MLB Commissioner.

Statement from Brodie Van Wagenen: pic.twitter.com/SqFDhVSNml — Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) August 27, 2020

“Jeff Wilpon called Commissioner Manfred this afternoon to notify him that our players voted not to play,” the Mets GM said in the statement. “They discussed the challenges of rescheduling the game. Jeff proposed an idea to playing the game an hour later.”

“I misunderstood that this was the Commissioner’s idea. In actuality, this was Jeff’s suggestion. The players had already made their decision so I felt the suggestion was not helpful. My frustration with the Commissioner was wrong and unfounded. I apologize to the Commissioner for my disrespectful comments and poor judgement in inaccurately describing the contest of his private conversation with Jeff Wilpon.”

It’s not a good look for Van Wagenen and the Mets.