Mets GM Shares Update On Plans For OF Tim Tebow

Could Tim Tebow’s MLB debut happen in 2020? It’s still a possibility, per Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen.

The Mets announced their initial 60-player pool for upcoming spring training on Sunday. Tebow, the former college football Heisman winner turned outfielder for the Mets’ minor league team, was not included in the 60-man pool.

The 60-man pool isn’t finalized just yet, though. Per Van Wagenen, Tebow is “still a candidate to join the Mets’ player pool.”

Tebow’s minor league stats don’t do much to justify the Mets adding him to their player pool. But there’s one major incentive to adding him to the spring training pool – viewership. There’s no doubt college football fans would tune-in to watch Tebow suiting up for the Mets.

Tebow’s a capable defender in the outfield, but has yet to become even a capable hitter. The former Florida quarterback is batting .223 through five years in the minors. It’s safe to say Tebow’s made all the adjustments he can make to try and improve his poor batting average.

If he’s added to the Mets’ spring training pool, it may be Tebow’s last shot to impress scouts. If he fails to do so, his baseball career could absolutely be in jeopardy.

We’ll soon find out whether or not Tebow will make it to the big leagues ahead of the 2020 season. Will the Mets take a chance on the former Florida quarterback?