Mets Have Made An Offer For General Manager Position

After a lengthy process, the New York Mets have reportedly made an offer for their general manager position, targeting a former American League GM.

According to Ken Rosenthal of FOX and The Athletic, the Mets have offered the job to Billy Eppler, who served as GM of the Los Angeles Angels from 2016 through 2020. Eppler was recently hired by William Morris Endeavor as its co-leader of a new baseball agency business.

From 2012-15, Eppler worked as the assistant general manager of the New York Yankees. Prior to that, he was the organization’s director of pro scouting, so he has some experience in the Big Apple.

Eppler was first mentioned for the Mets’ opening earlier this month.

After entering the offseason with openings at GM and president of baseball operations, the Mets were unable to fill the latter role and will once again rely on team president/former general manager Sandy Alderson to run baseball ops in 2021.

The Mets are still planning on hiring a general manager, and it looks like the job is Eppler’s to turn down. The Angels never posted a winning record in Eppler’s five seasons in charge, but he did oversee the acquisition of Shohei Ohtani, Anthony Rendon, Justin Upton, Raisel Iglesias and others.