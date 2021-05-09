Mets Announce Update On Jacob deGrom’s Injury Status

New York Mets fans held their breath after starting pitcher Jacob deGrom left after five innings in today’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. After throwing two warm-up pitches before the bottom of the sixth, he called for the team’s trainer and exited with lingering side tightness.

Once the Mets polished off the 4-2 win, manager Luis Rojas gave an update on the status of his ace.

DeGrom plans to have an MRI done on Sunday to take a closer look at his right side, which has now been ailing him for nearly the last two weeks. The two-time Cy Young winner skipped his previous start in the rotation because of a right lat issue. Sunday’s injury, according to Rojas, is centered the lower-right side of deGrom’s back and appears to be a different issue.

The Mets expect to have the results of the MRI on Sunday night.

“I want to sit and wait and see what it is, and then we can plan as a group what’s next,” Rojas said.

Update on Jacob deGrom from Luis Rojas: He’s going to get an MRI just to see what’s going on. Still right side tightness being used, more so “in his lower back area on the right side." — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) May 9, 2021

Although he lasted just five innings, deGrom (3-2) picked up the win on Sunday. He stayed perfect through the first four frames, before eventually laboring in the fifth. The Mets provided their banged-up starter with some early run support and then rode the bullpen to the 4-2 victory.

DeGrom remains a key piece of the Mets rotation and is arguably the most important player on the team’s roster, so addressing his recent injuries will be necessary. New York has aspirations of a National League East title and will need their ace on the mound to accomplish that goal and more.

[Justin Toscano]