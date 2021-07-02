Mets Reportedly Interested In Trading For Former AL MVP

With the MLB trade deadline just four weeks away, the New York Mets are hoping to find an impactful bat they can insert into their struggling lineup.

Though a deal hasn’t materialized yet, New York reportedly has its sights set on a former American League MVP.

According to SNY insider Andy Martino, the Mets have engaged in preliminary talks with the Minnesota Twins about a trade involving third baseman Josh Donaldson. He has a .250 batting average with 13 home runs and 34 RBI this season.

Donaldson’s best years are most likely behind him, but he would certainly provide a much-needed boost to New York’s offense. He also knows what it takes to win in the NL East since he spent a full season with the Atlanta Braves.

Mets considering upgrading offense by trading for a 3B. Josh Donaldson is a possibility.https://t.co/6G7S0rYv7K — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) July 2, 2021

There are a few issues that could prevent the Mets from pulling this trade off.

For starters, Donaldson is in the second year of a $92 million contract. New York might not want to add a long-term commitment to its payroll.

Another reason the Mets might not acquire Donaldson is because they’ve lost a few pitchers to injury. The front office might decide to prioritize its pitching staff over its lineup when the trade deadline comes around.

Despite all their injuries and issues at the plate, the Mets are in first place in the NL East. They’ll need a few reinforcements though if they want to make a World Series run.