Mets OF Kevin Pillar Hit In Face With Fastball In Frightening Video

New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar left tonight’s game in Atlanta after being drilled in the face by a 94-mile-per-hour fastball.

The scary incident happened in the top of the seventh with the Mets leading the Braves 1-0. Atlanta right-hander Jacob Webb had Pillar in a 1-2 count with two outs and the bases loaded.

Instead of getting out of the inning though, Webb lost control of his fastball and drilled Pillar flush in the face. The 32-year-old veteran immediately dropped to the ground in pain.

In the video below, you can see Pillar’s nose bleeding. Warning: it is graphic, so don’t watch if you don’t feel comfortable.

Kevin Pillar gets struck with pitch… hope he's alright. #LGM pic.twitter.com/lN80Em5qBP — Justin Groc (@jgroc) May 18, 2021

Incredibly, Pillar was able to walk off the field under his own power. He was replaced by Khalil Lee, who is making his MLB debut.

The Mets have already been besieged by injuries, and tonight’s starter Taijuan Walker left the game after three innings with left side tightness. Hopefully Pillar is not seriously injured.

The Mets will likely provide an update after the game.