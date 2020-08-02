Anonymous Mets Player Uses 1 Word To Describe Yoenis Cespedes

An anonymous New York Mets player has used one telling word to describe Yoenis Cespedes in the wake of his abrupt decision to opt-out of the season.

Cespedes, a two-time All-Star outfielder, opted out of the 2020 MLB season on Sunday. The veteran slugger reportedly didn’t show up to the game on Sunday and was nowhere to be found. The Mets later learned that Cespedes had opted out.

“He’s healthy and he’s safe,” Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen told reporters on Sunday. “He’s decided to opt out of the remainder of the season for COVID-related reasons.”

Cespedes, who’s battled injuries in recent seasons, joined the Mets in 2015. He helped the team reach the World Series that season, but it’s been somewhat downhill ever since.

The 34-year-old outfielder was off to a 5 for 31 start on the 2020 season. He had hit two home runs and driven in four.

One anonymous Mets player used the word “disgruntled” to describe Cespedes following his opt-out decision.

Yoenis Cespedes was "disgruntled,'' according to one #Mets player. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 2, 2020

The anonymous Mets player probably isn’t wrong. Cespedes likely wasn’t thrilled with the way the 2020 season was going if he opted out about a week in.

New York, meanwhile, is off to a 3-7 start on the 2020 season. The Mets entered the 60-game season with playoff hopes.