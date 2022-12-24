Mets Reportedly "Concerned" With Carlos Correa's Physical

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 03: Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates after making a catch against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 03, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

Carlos Correa could become the first MLB player to agree to multiple $300 million contracts in one offseason without officially signing either one.

Initially, Correa agreed to a 13-year, $350 million contract with the Giants. However, the team expressed concern over his physical due to an ankle injury he suffered in 2014.

Correa underwent surgery to repair a fractured right fibula. That injury occurred on a slide during a minor league game.

Once the Giants got cold feet, Correa's agent negotiated a 12-year, $315 million contract with the Mets. Well, that deal is now in jeopardy.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Mets have concerns over Correa's surgically repaired lower leg.

If the Mets continue to express concerns about Correa's leg, the two sides could agree to a restructured contract.

Rosenthal believes it could be difficult for the Mets to completely back out of this deal.

"It might be difficult for the Mets to back out of the agreement entirely after their owner, Steve Cohen, went on record talking about the deal," Rosenthal wrote. "It also might be difficult for Correa to re-enter the free-agent market and land a comparable contract after two clubs identified the same issue in their physical examinations of him."

Correa played in 136 games for the Twins last season. He had a .291 batting average with 22 home runs and 64 RBI.

We'll have to wait and see if Correa ends up playing for the Mets next season.