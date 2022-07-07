Mets Reportedly Interested In Trading For 7-Time All-Star

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL - MARCH 08: A New York Mets batting helmet in the dugout before a spring training baseball game against the Houston Astros at Clover Park on March 8, 2020 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. The Mets defeated the Astros 3-1. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The New York Mets sit atop the NL East standings, but their room for error is small with the Braves just 2.5 games back.

The National League franchise, as a result, could end up being big buyers ahead of MLB's trade deadline on Aug. 2.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Mets already have their eyes on a seven-time All-Star: slugger Nelson Cruz.

"The Mets’ biggest need is a hitter, as Dom Smith hasn’t found his 2020 magic (though he’s better lately) and J.D. Davis isn’t as good as his peripheral numbers suggest," says Heyman, via the New York Post. "So the great Nelson Cruz is on their radar. Cruz’s Nationals teammate Josh Bell would cost a big prospect, so Cruz makes sense for them. As does Trey Mancini, as mentioned here last week."

Cruz is having a down year - batting .241 with eight homers - compared to his normal standards, but that may be due to the fact he's not playing for a playoff contender.

If the seven-time All-Star ends up on the Mets, he could end up having a resurgence.

Make no mistake - the Mets will be making every effort to improve their roster ahead of the trade deadline. It's World Series-or-bust for the NL East franchise.