Mets Reportedly Make Decision On Buck Showalter

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 23: Manager Buck Showalter #11 of the New York Mets looks on before the start of the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on April 23, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Diamondbacks beat the Mets 5-2. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The Mets have reportedly made a decision on manager Buck Showalter.

Despite losing the division in brutal fashion, and falling in the first round of the MLB playoffs, the New York Mets will bring Showalter back in 2023.

The Mets won 101 games in the regular season, but failed in spectacular fashion down the stretch and in the playoffs.

New York remains confident in their manager, though.

"Both Billy Eppler’s and Buck Showalter’s jobs are safe, according to a high-ranking Mets source. The team may still look to hire a president of baseball ops, but that is considered a long-term initiative that doesn’t necessarily need to be implemented this offseason," Mike Puma reports.

Retaining Showalter is a no-brainer move for the Mets, despite the October disappointment.

New York will look to make a deeper run in the postseason next year.