Mets Reportedly Make Decision On Star Pitcher Max Scherzer

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 18: Max Scherzer #21 of the New York Mets leaves a game in the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals with assistant athletic trainer Joe Golia at Citi Field on May 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Mets are about to receive a huge boost to their starting rotation. On Tuesday, they designated Chasen Shreve for assignment to make room on the roster for Max Scherzer.

Scherzer hasn't pitched since May 18 because of a strained oblique. Prior to this injury, he had a 5-1 record with a 2.54 ERA and 59 strikeouts.

The Mets have managed to maintain their lead in the NL East during Scherzer's absence, but make no mistake, their pitching staff isn't the same without him.

Now that Scherzer is back, the Mets have to feel much better about their chances of winning the division.

Scherzer will pitch this Tuesday evening against the Cincinnati Reds.

If Scherzer can pick up where he left off, the Mets should feel awfully confident about his outlook for the rest of the season.

In two rehab starts, Scherzer pitched a total of eight innings. He had 14 strikeouts and two walks during that stretch.

First pitch for tonight's Mets-Reds game is at 6:40 p.m. ET.