Mets Reportedly Make Final Decision On Star Pitcher Jacob deGrom

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 28: Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets pitches in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals on Opening Day at Nationals Park on March 28, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is set to make his season debut next week.

According to Mets reporter Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, deGrom is expected to start on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals.

The expectation is that deGrom will be on a strict pitch count for his first start.

This has been a frustrating year for deGrom, who has been rehabbing from a stress reaction in his right scapula. However, the Mets have given him more than enough time to work his way back up to 100 percent.

Despite not having deGrom this season, the Mets are 62-37. They own a three-game lead over the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.

If deGrom returns to his true form, the Mets should have the necessary firepower to make a playoff run this fall.

In 2021, deGrom had a 7-2 record with a 1.08 ERA prior to suffering an elbow injury.

When he's fully healthy, deGrom might very well be the best pitcher in the MLB. After all, he's a two-time NL Cy Young Award winner.