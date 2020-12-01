Mets Sign First Significant Free Agent Of Steve Cohen Era

The Steve Cohen era in New York is already off to an impressive start following the Mets’ latest free-agent signing.

Cohen became the majority owner of the Mets earlier this year, outbidding Alex Rodriguez for the Mets’ sweepstakes. Major League Baseball approved the Mets’ sale to Cohen in October of this year, and he became the official owner just under a month ago.

It’s taken Cohen just a few short weeks to make an impact this off-season. The Mets have signed free-agent reliever Trevor May.

The Mets and 31-year-old right-handed reliever have reportedly come to an agreement on a two-year deal, pending a physical. This isn’t a flashy signing to say the least. But May will provide invaluable experience out of the bullpen.

This deal is now done, pending a physical. The first significant free agent signing of the Cohen era will be reliever Trevor May. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) December 1, 2020

One of the Mets’ biggest priorities this off-season was bolstering their bullpen depth. Trevor May fits the bill.

May underwent Tommy John surgery and missed the entire 2017 season as a result. Since then, he’s totaled a 3.19 ERA out of the bullpen.

The Mets are still players in the Trevor Bauer sweepstakes following the team’s signing of May. Bauer is the top starting pitcher on the market, and has already heard from a number of teams. The Mets would like to fill out its starting rotation and Bauer would be the perfect fit.

At the very least, the Mets’ latest signing is an encouraging sign of things to come with Steve Cohen at the helm.