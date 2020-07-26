The Spun

Report: MLB Franchise Is Dealing With ‘COVID-Related’ Issues

A general view of the Marlins stadium.MIAMI, FL - APRIL 06: A general view of Marlins Park during Opening Day between the Miami Marlins and the Atlanta Braves on April 6, 2015 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Every MLB team has been handling the COVID-19 situation differently since the pandemic began. But it looks like not every team has been able to avoid it entirely.

On Sunday, Miami Marlins insider Craig Mish said that sources are indicating that the Marlins are dealing with “COVID-related issues.” Few details are available beyond that and Mish said he is unclear as to who or how many people are affected.

He took to Twitter again a few minutes later to reveal the extent of the COVID issue with the MLB team. Apparently, three position players and a pitcher all came down with positive diagnosis at the same time.

The state of Florida has been an absolute hotbed for COVID-19 in recent weeks. To date, the state has suffered over 415,000 confirmed cases with over 5,700 people losing their lives to the dangerous virus.

But Major League Baseball has been doing everything possible to make the season playable even amid the ongoing pandemic. The league went through hellish negotiations with the MLBPA in order to reach this point.

The Marlins are 1-1 on the season so far, splitting their first two games with the Philadelphia Phillies. Their next game is slated to begin shortly.

Per DelawareOnline, starting pitcher Jose Urena was pulled from the starting lineup just before the game. He was replaced by Robert Dugger.

We’ll find out in the hours and days to come who else on the Marlins tested positive.


