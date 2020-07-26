Report: MLB Franchise Is Dealing With ‘COVID-Related’ Issues

Every MLB team has been handling the COVID-19 situation differently since the pandemic began. But it looks like not every team has been able to avoid it entirely.

On Sunday, Miami Marlins insider Craig Mish said that sources are indicating that the Marlins are dealing with “COVID-related issues.” Few details are available beyond that and Mish said he is unclear as to who or how many people are affected.

He took to Twitter again a few minutes later to reveal the extent of the COVID issue with the MLB team. Apparently, three position players and a pitcher all came down with positive diagnosis at the same time.

The state of Florida has been an absolute hotbed for COVID-19 in recent weeks. To date, the state has suffered over 415,000 confirmed cases with over 5,700 people losing their lives to the dangerous virus.

But Major League Baseball has been doing everything possible to make the season playable even amid the ongoing pandemic. The league went through hellish negotiations with the MLBPA in order to reach this point.

I am going to have to use caution with this, but my sources indicate there are some COVID related issues with the Marlins at the moment. I am unclear who or what or how many but this is developing. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) July 26, 2020

With caution and restrictions on names and testing, the best I can do is tell you the Marlins will likely be without at least three of their position players and one of their pitchers in the coming days. At the same time. Not sure how any team is supposed to overcome this. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) July 26, 2020

The Marlins are 1-1 on the season so far, splitting their first two games with the Philadelphia Phillies. Their next game is slated to begin shortly.

Per DelawareOnline, starting pitcher Jose Urena was pulled from the starting lineup just before the game. He was replaced by Robert Dugger.

We’ll find out in the hours and days to come who else on the Marlins tested positive.