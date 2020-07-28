Ken Rosenthal Shares 1 ‘Scenario’ The MLB Is Discussing

After exactly one weekend of baseball in 2020, the MLB has been thrown for a loop by a huge outbreak of COVID-19 in the Miami Marlins clubhouse. Per updated numbers, 15 Marlins players—half of the active roster—and a few staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus after their series with the Philadelphia Phillies. The situation also impacts the teams they’re set to play, the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles.

The situation calls into question the MLB’s protocols. The league has been far less aggressive and creative than their basketball counterparts in the NBA, which elected to isolate 22 teams for its Orlando-based restart. The Marlins’ outbreak also effectively halts the seasons of four different franchises.

Miami was set to host the Baltimore Orioles this week. That is obviously on hold. Philadelphia hasn’t had positive tests in the rounds that have come back so far, but we likely won’t know the full extent for a few days. As a result, the Phillies’ series with the New York Yankees is also being postponed for the time being.

Per MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, the league is discussing some scenarios for moving forward with these four teams. Among them: Miami and Philadelphia enter quarantine, while the Yankees and Orioles play a series this week. One imagines the two AL East teams would then swap out a future series in Baltimore with the ones that they’re missing against the Phillies and Marlins, respectively.

One scenario under discussion, according to source with direct knowledge: Marlins, Phillies would quarantine for undetermined period. Yankees would travel to Baltimore and play Orioles on Wednesday and Thursday. Marlins, Phillies would try to make up postponed games later. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 28, 2020

While this may work now, jostling teams across the country on a day’s notice probably isn’t something that is particularly sustainable for a full season. We can’t assume this Miami Marlins outbreak will be the only one this summer either, with cases continuing to rise in Florida and other parts of the country, many of which are home to Major League teams.

Combine this with the ongoing Toronto Blue Jays saga, the fact that the playoffs were reconstituted for the year on Opening Day, and many of the other issues within the sport, and the MLB is really flying by the seat of its pants with this season. Given the stakes that COVID-19 presents, that probably won’t cut it for a 60 game season, plus playoffs.

We’ll have more as the MLB decides how it wants to proceed with this situation.

[Ken Rosenthal]