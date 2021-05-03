Miami Marlins Pitcher Receives 80 Game MLB Suspension

The Miami Marlins are 11-16 with the worst record in the NL East right now. But things aren’t exactly looking up for them after the latest news about one of their pitchers.

Major League Baseball announced on Monday that Marlins pitcher Paul Campbell has received an 80-game suspension. Per the announcement, Campbell tested positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT), a performance-enhancing substance.

“The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today that Miami Marlins pitcher Paul Campbell has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT), a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program,” the league said in a statement. “The suspension of Campbell is effective immediately.”

Campbell’s suspension comes just two days after his first MLB start. He faced 20 batters but gave up nine hits and five runs in 3.2 innings in a 7-2 loss to the Nationals.

BREAKING: #Marlins pitcher Paul Campbell has been suspended for 80 games effective immediately after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. pic.twitter.com/xintXMSBYL — Jordan McPherson (@J_McPherson1126) May 3, 2021

Paul Campbell made his MLB debut for the Marlins in the third game of the season after joining them in the Rule 5 draft in 2020. He made four appearances in April before getting his chance to start against Washington.

It’s been a rough start to the season for Campbell, who has an ERA of 8.74 and only 13 strikeouts. But this suspension isn’t going to help him at all.

Unless he returns from his suspension throwing absolute heaters, Campbell could be in for a very rough (and potentially short) MLB career.