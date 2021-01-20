Michael Brantley Reportedly Makes Surprising Free Agency Decision

On Tuesday night, the Toronto Blue Jays made a major splash in free agency by signing former Houston Astros star George Springer.

Just a few hours later, it sounded like the Blue Jays were going to land another former Astros star as well. Multiple reports suggested the Blue Jays had a deal on the table to land the talented outfielder.

However, ESPN’s Jeff Passan poured cold water on those reports – saying Brantley was a still on the open market. Well, he’s not any more.

According to a report from Mark Berman of FOX, Brantley signed a two-year deal to remain with the Houston Astros. Berman noted the deal is for $32 million.

Here’s the report.

MLB source: #Astros reach an agreement with Michael Brantley on a two-year deal worth $32 million. — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) January 20, 2021

If those contract details are correct, it’s the same deal he signed back in 2019 when he chose the Astros as his free agent destination.

It’s a rough outcome for the Blue Jays, who looked like they were adding another key piece for the upcoming season. As it stands now, they’ll have to enter the 2021 season knowing Brantley is on an opposing team.

Brantley is a four-time All-Star and one of the most consistent hitters in the game. He’s batted above .300 five times since the 2014 season – tied for the most in the majors.