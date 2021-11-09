Michael Conforto Reportedly Makes Decision On Qualifying Offer

After seven seasons with the team that drafted him, New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto will officially test the open market.

Conforto will decline the Mets’ one-year qualifying offer worth $18.4 million, according to multiple reports. ESPN’s Jeff Passan first broke the news.

The 28-year-old Conforto is coming off a subpar season in which he slashed .232/.344/.284, posting the second-lowest batting average and OPS of his career.

However, he clearly thinks he can secure a solid long-term deal in free agency this offseason, or else he would have taken the qualifying offer with the intention of boosting his stock and cashing in in 2023.

New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto will decline the qualifying offer and head to free agency, sources familiar with the situation tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 8, 2021

Conforto could still wind up signing with the Mets long-term, if New York is willing to make such an offer. A first-round pick of the Mets in 2014, Conforto has appeared in 757 games for the team, slashing .255/.356/.468 with 132 home runs, 396 RBI and 400 runs scored.

Conforto’s best season came in 2017, when he hit .279 and blasted 27 home runs, earning his lone All-Star game nod.