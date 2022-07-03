Michael Kay Announces He Will Miss Tonight's ESPN Broadcast

NEW YORK - JULY 17: Broadcasters John Sterling (L) and Michael Kay of the New York Yankees introduce the players during the teams 64th Old-Timer's Day before the MLB game against the Tampa Bay Rays on July 17, 2010 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Michael Kay announced that he'll sit out ESPN's "KayRod" telecast Sunday night after contracting COVID-19.

The broadcaster said Kevin Conners will take his place alongside former MLB legend Alex Rodriguez for ESPN2's alternative broadcast to the Sunday Night Baseball matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies.

Rodriguez wished his broadcast partner a speedy recovery on Twitter.

Kay and Rodriguez have hosted MLB's response to ESPN's popular "ManningCast" of Monday Night Football. The duo covers the action in a more relaxed form while interviewing guests.

Kay, a play-by-play broadcaster for YES Network, presumably also won't work Sunday afternoon's New York Yankees game against the Cleveland Guardians.

According to an ESPN press release, Kay and Rodriguez are scheduled to call Wednesday's game between the Cardinals and Atlanta Braves. If Kay is able to return, he and A-Rod will try to hide their Yankees bias when the Bronx Bombers face the Boston Red Sox next Sunday night.

Veteran Adam Wainwright will take the mound for St. Louis on Sunday night against Philadelphia's Zack Wheeler in a battle of National League playoff hopefuls. The game starts at 7 p.m. ET.