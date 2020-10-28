Michael Wilbon’s Rant About Kevin Cash’s Move Is Going Viral

ESPN’s Michael Wilbon went off on Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash following Game 6 of the World Series.

Tampa Bay lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday night. The Dodgers won the World Series, 4-2, for their first championship since 1988.

Game 6 ended up being lost when Cash removed starting pitcher Blake Snell, who had thrown 73 pitches and allowed zero runs. The Rays’ next three pitchers proceeded to allow three runs – one of which was attributed to Snell, who left a runner on base – and Tampa Bay lost, 3-1.

Wilbon joined in on the list of people crushing Cash for his decision.

“I’m offended by what I saw… So numbers are so important to you, Kevin Cash, that you can’t use your eyes?” Wilbon said on Wednesday. He added that Cash should go work in Las Vegas if all he cares about is computer numbers.

“I’m offended by what I saw… So numbers are so important to you, Kevin Cash, that you can’t use your eyes?”@realmikewilbon says Cash pulling Blake Snell made Game 6 “a sad night for baseball” pic.twitter.com/7K0kWuc87u — PTI (@PTI) October 28, 2020

Cash, the likely American League Manager of the Year, admitted that he regretted the decision, but felt that the process in making it was right.

“I regret the decision because it didn’t work out,” Cash said postgame. “But you know, I feel like the thought process was right. … If we had to do it over again, I would have the utmost confidence in Nick Anderson to get through that inning.”

Snell, meanwhile, was very disappointed.

“I am definitely disappointed and upset,” Snell said. “I just want the ball. I felt good. I did everything I could to prove my case to stay out there, and then for us to lose, it sucks. I want to win, and I want to win the World Series, and for us to lose, it just sucks.

“I am not going to question him. He’s a helluva manager, so I am not going to question him. And I can only look forward to what I am going to accomplish this offseason. But we came up short, and the only thing I can focus on is what I can be better at next year.”