Mickey Callaway Releases Statement Following MLB’s Decision

The MLB dropped the hammer on Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway this Wednesday, placing him on the ineligible list through the end of the 2022 season.

Callaway was suspended due to the MLB’s findings in its investigation regarding his alleged sexual misconduct. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred stated that Callaway’s placement on the ineligible is warranted because he violated the league’s policies.

Moments after the news broke, Callaway released a statement on the MLB’s decision.

“My family and I fully support MLB’s strong stance against harassment and discrimination and are grateful to the Commissioner and his office for their thorough investigation,” Callaway said in a statement. “I apologize to the women who shared with investigators any interaction that made them feel uncomfortable. To be clear, I never intended to make anyone feel this way and didn’t understand that these interactions might do that or violate MLB policies. However, those are my own blind spots, and I take responsibility for the consequences.

“In my 25 years in professional baseball I have never taken for granted the privilege of being even a small part of this great game of ours. To say I regret my past poor choices would be an understatement. I remain hopeful that I can return to baseball when eligible at the conclusion of next season, but for now, I plan to work on my own shortcomings and repairing any damage I have caused with my colleagues and, particularly, my family.”

Callaway is not eligible for reinstatement until the 2022 season comes to an end. If he does return to the MLB, it’s safe to say that it won’t be with the Angels.

The team announced that it “fully supports” the MLB’s decision regarding Callaway.