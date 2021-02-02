Los Angeles Angels Announce Decision On Mickey Callaway

Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway still has a job… for now.

Callaway, the former manager of the New York Mets, is alleged to have harassed and sent lewd messages to a number of female baseball reporters, dating back to his time with the Cleveland Indians, for whom he worked as pitching coach from 2013-17, before landing the Mets job.

Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang of The Athletic published a lengthy article on the allegations, after speaking to five women who had been on the wrong end of inappropriate behavior by Callaway. The report features inappropriate text messages and photos sent by Callaway, and recounts some interactions, including one instance of “thrusting” his crotch into the face of a reporter during spring training, in his early days as Mets manager.

“Late yesterday we were made aware of the allegations reported in The Athletic,” the Angels said in a statement. “This morning we suspended Mickey Callaway, and will work closely with MLB to conduct a full investigation.”

Callaway has denied any wrongdoing after the article’s release. Considering the text messages featured clear images of Callaway in various states of undress, one has to imagine that this will be a pretty open and shut case.

Source: Mickey Callaway has denied any wrongdoing, which protects him from being fired without an investigation. MLB and the Angels are hoping to wrap up this investigation in relatively short order. — Alden Gonzalez (@Alden_Gonzalez) February 2, 2021

The Los Angeles Angels are not the only franchise under fire here, of course. Both the Cleveland Indians and New York Mets have stated that they were unaware of the coach’s actions, even as one woman in The Athletic report called it “the worst-kept secret in sports.”

This is the second significant sexual harassment allegation from within the Mets organization in the last month. The team fired new general manager Jared Porter after similar allegations came out about his consistent harassment of a foreign reporter during one of his earlier stops.

Mets team president Sandy Alderson, who hired Callaway in his last stint with the team, and Steve Cohen, who bought the team in late 2020, released a more direct statement on the matter.

Statements from Mets owner Steve Cohen and team president Sandy Alderson following the details of former manager Mickey Callaway’s misconduct. This one can go in the “we were unaware” pile. Just like Cleveland. And just like, what I would imagine, the Angels will say. pic.twitter.com/aMxlCAT2jL — Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) February 2, 2021

We’ll have more on the Mickey Callaway situation as it comes out. So far, he still has a job, but it doesn’t seem like that will be the case long term, unless there is a drastic revelation coming.