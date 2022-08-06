Miguel Cabrera Announces Plan For 2023 Season

DETROIT, MI - APRIL 19: Miguel Cabrera #24 of the Detroit Tigers prepares to bat against the New York Yankees during the second inning at Comerica Park on April 19, 2022, in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Eventually, Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera will hang up his cleats and enter the Hall of Fame. That being said, he's not ready to retire just yet.

On Friday night, Cabrera addressed a recent rumor stating he'll retire at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

Cabrera told The Detroit News that he will return for the 2023 season. It'll be his 21st year in the MLB.

"I'm not going to retire," Cabrera said. "Not until after next year when my contract is done. They didn't understand what I said. No way am I going to quit."

Cabrera, a two-time MVP and 12-time All-Star, is batting .268 this season with four homers and 36 RBIs.

The days of Cabrera smashing at least 30 home runs in a season are over, but he's still a steady hitter - especially if you consider the fact that he's nursing a knee injury.

There's just one season remaining on Cabrera's contract with the Tigers. He's set to make $32 million next season.