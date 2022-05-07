Look: Miguel Cabrera Just Reached Another MLB Milestone

DETROIT, MI - APRIL 19: Miguel Cabrera #24 of the Detroit Tigers prepares to bat against the New York Yankees during the second inning at Comerica Park on April 19, 2022, in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera made history for the second time this MLB season. On Saturday, the former MVP recorded his 600th career double.

Cabrera managed to rip a two-run double off Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez in the top of the third inning.

Earlier this year, Cabrera recorded his 3,000th career hit. Now, he can cross 600 doubles off the list.

With this double, Cabrera joined some elite company.

Cabrera is now the third player in MLB history with at least 3,000 hits, 500 home runs and 600 doubles. The other two players are Hank Aaron and Albert Pujols.

The days of Cabrera being a Triple Crown winner are long gone, but he remains a consistent contact hitter for the Tigers. He came into this Saturday's game with a .269 average.

Whenever Cabrera decides to hang up his cleats, there'll be a spot in the Baseball Hall of Fame waiting for him.