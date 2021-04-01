Video Of Miguel Cabrera’s Snow Home Run Is Epic

The first home run of the 2021 MLB season came from Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera, as he managed to hit a two-run homer in the snow on Opening Day.

Yes, you read that right. It’s snowing at Comerica Park for this afternoon’s AL Central matchup between the Indians and Tigers.

During the bottom of the first inning, Cabrera managed to take reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber deep with a two-out homer to right field. Cabrera wasn’t even sure if the ball would clear the fence, which explains why he slid into second base.

Shortly after Cabrera’s home run, the Tigers posted a replay of it in slow motion. It might actually go down as one of the coolest videos MLB fans will ever see.

Here’s the awesome video of Cabrera’s home run in the snow:

Petition to put this in the Louvre. pic.twitter.com/bKrBSgwrd5 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 1, 2021

Cabrera entered this season with some concerns about his production and durability. One at-bat won’t put those concerns to rest, but it’s certainly a great start for the two-time MVP.

Prior to this afternoon’s game, Cabrera was just 13 home runs away from 500 for his career. Obviously, he just inched one step closer to that milestone.

The Tigers currently lead the Indians by a score of 3-0 on Opening Day.