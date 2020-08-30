Mike Clevinger Might Be On Verge Of Getting Dealt In Blockbuster Deal

Mike Clevinger is the biggest name rumored to be on the trade market heading into Monday’s deadline. The Cleveland Indians starting pitcher might be on the verge of getting dealt…

Earlier on Sunday, the Indians were believed to be in discussions with the White Sox regarding a potential Clevinger deal. However, it appears that a team out west might be the actual favorite for the hard-throwing right-hander.

Ryan M. Spaeder reported on Sunday night that he’s hearing the San Diego Padres might be the team to beat for Clevinger.

USA TODAY MLB insider Bob Nightengale is now reporting that he’s hearing the same thing. The Padres are reportedly believed to be the team to beat for Clevinger right now. Of course, nothing is official.

“Several rival teams who were involved in the Mike Clevinger trade talks believe that he’s headed to the Padres,” he reported.

Several rival teams who were involved in the Mike Clevinger trade talks believe that he's headed to the #Padres, confirming report by @theaceofspaeder — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 30, 2020

Clevinnger is one of the best pitchers in baseball and he has multiple years of team control left. If the Indians do trade him, they’ll likely get a major haul back.

The Padres, meanwhile, seem to really be going for it this year. San Diego has already made multiple notable trades heading into Monday’s deadline.

If the Padres' trade for Jason Castro is finalized, as it's expected to be, this lineup looks pretty, pretty good. Even with Tommy Pham out. 1. Grisham CF

2. Tatis Jr. SS

3. Machado 3B

4. Hosmer 1B

5. Cronenworth 2B

6. Myers RF

7. Moreland DH

8. Naylor/France LF

9. Castro C pic.twitter.com/I3VC5kD6f2 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 30, 2020

San Diego’s lineup is already loaded. Now, the Padres might be adding a major boost to their starting rotation.

Stay tuned, Monday’s trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. E.T.

UPDATE: As of 7:30 p.m. E.T. on Sunday night, the Padres “do not have a deal” for Mike Clevinger, per Robert Murray.

The Padres do not have a deal for Mike Clevinger at this time. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) August 30, 2020