Mike Francesa Blasts Aaron Boone After Controversial Comment

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 06: Chris Russo and Mike Francesa (pictured) of 'Mike and the Mad Dog' get together for a SiriusXM Town Hall hosted by Chazz Palminteri at SiriusXM Studios on July 6, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Longtime sports radio pundit Mike Francesa didn't appreciate Aaron Boone's comments following the New York Yankees' Game 2 loss to the Houston Astros.

During the eighth inning, Aaron Judge hit an opposite-field line drive that nearly left Minute Maid Park. However, Kyle Tucker had enough room to make a jumping catch near the fence.

After the game, Boone told reporters that the Astros opening their stadium's retractable roof "kind of killed us." He felt the ball would have been a home run if the wind didn't derail its progress

Later that evening, Francesa had a stern message for Boone.

"Yanks sound like losers after the game," Francesa said. "Shut up about exit velo. Try hitting the ball."

Judge did hit the ball at a 106.3-mph exit velocity and 28-degree launch angle. As Frank Piscani illustrated through Statcast, 88.6 percent of balls hit at that speed and carry have gone for home runs.

Though it comes off as sour grapes, Boone's point is probably accurate. On the other hand, the Yankees also haven't put enough batted balls in play this series.

The Bronx Bombers have already struck out 30 times in two games. They have scored just two runs in each loss.

Judge's close call would have cleared Yankee Stadium's short porch, so perhaps the Yankees will have better luck when returning home for a pivotal Game 3 on Saturday at 5:07 p.m. ET.