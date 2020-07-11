Former Boston Red Sox Catcher Passed Away In His Sleep

The Boston Red Sox were dealt heartbreaking news this week, as former backup catcher Mike Ryan passed away in his sleep on Tuesday night in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire.

Ryan was a member of the “Impossible Dream” team back in 1967. He finished that season with two home runs and 27 RBI, while also providing a steady arm behind the plate. In fact, he threw out 43.6% of runners attempting to steal a base during his career.

After spending several years with the Red Sox, Ryan made his way over to the Philadelphia Phillies. Before he finished out his MLB career, the longtime catcher played one season with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

All three franchises are mourning the loss of Ryan, but none more than Boston. This is probably since Ryan grew up in Massachusetts, so his bond with the city was already strong to begin with.

Following his time as a player in the MLB, Ryan spent 16 years as the bullpen coach of the Phillies.

With the MLB season only a few weeks away, it’d be nice to see the Red Sox or Phillies honor Ryan with either a moment of silence or patch on their jerseys.

Our thoughts are with Ryan’s family and friends during this tough time.