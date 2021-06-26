The Atlanta Braves received brutal news this Saturday involving All-Star pitcher Mike Soroka. He has unfortunately suffered yet another Achilles injury.

Soroka, who earned All-Star honors in 2019, had his 2020 season cut short due to a torn Achilles. On Thursday, he felt a pop in his surgically-repaired Achilles while simply walking to the clubhouse at Truist Park.

Two days later, the MRI results for Soroka showed a complete re-tear of the tendon. Once again, the 23-year-old star will have to undergo surgery and a long rehab process.

There’s no sugarcoating this development for the Braves. It absolutely stings that Soroka will not be able to return to the mound this year and could miss some time in 2022 as well.

Braves reporter Mark Bowman believes Soroka could be out until at least July of 2022. That’s just heartbreaking for both the player and the team.

An MRI was performed, which revealed a complete re-tear of the tendon. Soroka will require season-ending surgery, which will be scheduled within the week. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) June 26, 2021

Soroka only has 37 starts under his belt, but he’s been sensational when healthy. In those starts, Soroka has a 2.86 ERA and 15-6 record.

Injuries have unfortunately prevented Soroka from unleashing his full potential. Though he was expected to return to the Braves at some point this year, the reality is he wasn’t even at 100 percent prior to the second Achilles tear.

When speaking to reporters last week, Soroka was in a walking boot and dealing with shoulder discomfort.

Hopefully, we’ll see Soroka on an MLB mound next season.