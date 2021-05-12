Atlanta Braves starter Mike Soroka is one of baseball’s most talented young pitchers, when healthy. Unfortunately, he’s still working his way back from an injury suffered during last year’s shortened season.

In early August during a start against the NL East rival New York Mets, Soroka suffered a torn Achilles, which knocked him out for the season. He began the 2021 season on the 60 day disabled list as he works his way back from the injury. That appears to be an ongoing concern.

According to Braves manager Brian Snitker, his 2020 Opening Day starter had a setback recently. He is heading up to Green Bay for a look at the situation.

Achilles surgery is obviously a major undertaking, and among the hardest injuries to come back from in sports. We don’t have a ton of information on what this setback is or how much extra time it will cost him, but it isn’t a great sign for a Braves team off to a slow start at 17-18.

Mike Soroka had a setback with his surgically repaired Achilles and will have exploratory surgery to see what is wrong, #Braves manager Brian Snitker said. The renowned specialist who did the original surgery will do the exploratory procedurel next week at his clinic in Green Bay — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) May 12, 2021

During his career, Mike Soroka is 15-8 with an impressive 2.86 ERA, 171 strikeouts and 55 walks.

After making his debut in 2018 with five starts, he went 13-4 in 29 starts in 2019, pitching to a 2.68 ERA. He was an All-Star that year, at just 21 years old, as well as an All-MLB Second-Team selection. He had the look of a potential future Cy Young winner and the top of the Atlanta Braves rotation for years to come.

Hopefully after he comes back from this current injury, those things are still in his future.

[David O’Brien]