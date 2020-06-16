Mike Trout Has A Message For Major League Baseball

As the hopes for a 2020 season seemingly slip away, a common theme among MLB players lately is a feeling of exasperation with the league’s ownership and executive leadership.

Los Angeles Angeles outfielder Mike Trout, the best player in baseball, is just as fed up as anyone else. Yesterday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said he was “not confident” that there would be any games played this year.

In the aftermath of those remarks, we saw the MLBPA offer a response and several players speak out individually. Trout was one of those guys, taking to Twitter to send his message to the league.

“Tell us when and where!!” Trout wrote, attaching the official statement from MLBPA executive director Tony Clark.

Tell us when and where!! https://t.co/zPMbehld1n — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) June 16, 2020

Several players also echoed the “tell us when and where” refrain yesterday. They are trying to make it clear that they want to play, and are only waiting on official word from the league about when they have to report back to work.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that word will ever come. Manfred could have used yesterday’s quotes as a stall tactic to buy time for when he can announce a shortened season that will fit the parameters of what the owners want.

But even if that’s the case, he doesn’t have much time. Even a 50-or 55-game season means teams will have to report for spring training by early July, at the latest.