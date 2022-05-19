Look: Mike Trout Had Message For Micah Parsons Today

OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 18: Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels stands in the dugout before their game against the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on September 18, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons met Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout. The reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year walked away from their encounter with a souvenir.

Parsons received a signed bat from Trout. The bat has a hilarious message on it regarding Trout's favorite NFL team.

Trout, a Philadelphia Eagles fan, wrote the following message on the bat: "Take it easy on my Birds!"

Parsons shared a photo of him next to Trout on his Twitter account along with a brief story.

"He [Mike Trout] told he is an Eagles guy!! But I told him the Cowboys Nation would turn him over," Parsons wrote on Twitter. "He gifted me a sick bat after he cranked his 10th homer!! All good though we even now!"

Last season, Parsons had four tackles, 0.5 sacks and a pass defended in Week 3 against the Eagles. He missed the regular-season finale against them due to COVID-19 protocols.

We highly doubt Parsons will "take it easy" on Trout's Eagles this fall.