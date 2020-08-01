Los Angeles Angeles superstar outfielder Mike Trout and his wife Jessica welcomed their first child into the world on Thursday.

Trout, who had previously expressed concern about playing baseball during COVID-19 due to his wife being pregnant and son being due, left the Angels on Thursday to go on paternity leave. That evening, Jessica Trout gave birth.

Mike announced his son Beckham’s arrival this afternoon via Twitter.

“Our greatest gift from above. We are so in love!” Trout wrote. “Meet our sweet boy, Beckham Aaron Trout.”

Our greatest gift from above • we are so in love! 🤍 Meet our sweet boy, Beckham Aaron Trout 🖤 July 30, 2020 • 5:10pm • 7lb 10oz • 20.75in pic.twitter.com/yn2wqndT1U — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) August 1, 2020

Beckham Aaron Trout is a pretty sweet name. Congratulations to Mike and Jessica.

Trout, who turns 29 on August 7, is off to a strong start to this delayed MLB season. Through six games, he’s hitting .292 with a home run, four RBI and three runs scored.

Unfortunately, the Angels have lost three in a row and are 2-6 on the young season. They sit in dead last in the AL West heading into tonight’s game against the Houston Astros.