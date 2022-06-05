Mike Trout Makes Unfortunate History: MLB World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 14: Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels warms up before playing against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on April 14, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Mike Trout is the best player in baseball and that's been true for the better part of the past decade.

There really is no debating that.

However, even the game's greatest player can struggle every once in a while.

Trout recently went through an 0 for 22 slump.

Baseball is hard.

"I predict a HR today," one fan tweeted.

"Ok fine, send him to the Mets," another fan wrote.

"In NBA terms: Lebron hasn’t scored 15 points in 5 straight games…" another fan wrote.

Trout will almost surely bust out of this slump soon.