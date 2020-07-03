Mike Trout On Spring Training: ‘I Still Don’t Feel That Comfortable’

Spring Training 2.0 has officially begun for MLB teams this month, as league commissioner Rob Manfred hopes to have the regular season start in a few weeks. However, there’s a possibility that baseball will be played without its best player, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout.

Trout and his wife are expecting their first child in August. While that’s certainly great news for the happy couple, it does leave the three-time MVP with a tough decision to make.

Coronavirus cases are rising in several states. If Trout chooses to play baseball this summer, he could potentially catch the virus and transmit it to his child or wife. Just the thought of that scenario makes the All-Star outfielder very uncomfortable.

“Honestly, I still don’t feel that comfortable,” Trout said. “It’s gonna be tough. I’ve got to be really cautious these next couple weeks. I don’t want to test positive. I don’t want to bring it back to my wife. It’s a tough situation we’re in.”

Perhaps the data will start to trend in the right direction for the United States, but right now that isn’t the case. We’ve already seen NBA players decide to sit out due to the health risks of playing in the middle of a pandemic.

Trout is obviously one of the most popular stars in the MLB. It would be a huge blow not just for the Angels, but for the entire sport if he doesn’t play this season.

That being said, Trout has to do what’s best for his family. Regardless of what he decides to do, baseball fans should support his decision.