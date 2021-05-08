Mike Trout Shares Reaction To Albert Pujols’ Release

For almost a decade, Mike Trout and Albert Pujols teamed up with the Los Angeles Angels. Now, Pujols is a free agent after being released this week.

When Trout first came up, Pujols helped mentor the soon-to-be superstar and allowed him to get acclimated to the major league level. The pair slugged a ton of home runs together and will both eventually be enshrined in the Hall of Fame together.

Not surprisingly, Trout admitted this weekend that he got emotional after learning that Pujols had been DFA’d.

Via NBC Sports:

“I broke down a little bit,” Trout said in his first public comments on the decision. “Just knowing that he’s been here for the whole time I’ve been here, and knowing it could be done just like that.” [ …. ] “It was tough,” Trout said. “I think we were all in shock when the news broke and when we found out about it. But after talking to Albert, and the competitor Albert is, he wants to play every day. You can tell when he’s not playing, he wants to be out there with the team. I hope he finds a team that can let him play every day and what his body allows him to do, because he’s a competitor. You want him out there. It was a tough situation, but Albert is in a good place, and that’s all you can ask for.”

Pujols was hitting only .198 with five home runs and 12 RBI in 24 games, but the 41-year-old slugger has made it clear he still intends to play.

Most likely, a team in the market for a veteran DH or bench piece will kick the tires on Pujols for the rest of the season.