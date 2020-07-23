Mike Trout Reacts To Mookie Betts’ Insane New Contract

Southern California is now home to the two highest-paid players in baseball.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly agreed to a blockbuster contract offer with their prized offseason acquisition, Mookie Betts.

Los Angeles and the former Boston Red Sox outfielder have reportedly agreed to a 12-year, $365 contract extension. The extension tops the one given to Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, who received $360 million.

“I just love being here,” Betts told the media on Wednesday afternoon. “I love everything about here. I’m here to win some rings and bring championships back to LA. That’s all I’m focused on.”

Trout shared his reaction to the contract while speaking to reporters earlier Wednesday.

“I’m excited for him. I shot him a text earlier. We kind of went through the same situation,” Trout told reporters, per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com.

Trout announced previously in the day that he’ll definitely be playing this season.

Earlier in the month, Trout had expressed some doubts about the 2020 season. He’s now feeling much better about how Major League Baseball is handling the virus.

The 2020 Major League Baseball season is scheduled to begin on Thursday evening. The Nationals host the Yankees and the Dodgers are scheduled to host the Giants.