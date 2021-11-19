Mike Trout Reacts To Shohei Ohtani Winning MVP

In what was perhaps the least surprising news of this sports year, Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani took home the AL MVP in unanimous fashion on Thursday night.

Ohtani received all of the 30 first-place votes for the AL MVP award. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Marcus Semien finished second and third, respectively.

“I’m extremely happy,” Ohtani said through interpreter Ippei Mizuhara on MLB Network, via MLB.com. “I want to say thank you to all of the BBWAA writers who voted for me. I also want to thank my teammates, my coaches, my manager and everybody that was involved, like the training staff. And all the fans who supported me through thick and thin. And also the doctor who performed surgery on me.”

The Angels now have two current MVPs in their lineup, the other being none other than Mike Trout. The 2014, ’16 and ’19 AL MVP sent Ohtani a message following Thursday night’s news.

“It’s been something special to witness what you’ve accomplished as a teammate,” Trout said on Twitter. “You have put together a season of your own… WELL DESERVED.”

Mike Trout added in another statement that he felt like he was “back in Little League” while watching Shohei Ohtani play this season.

Unfortunately, we didn’t get to see Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani take the field together very often during the 2021 season.

Trout dealt with a calf injury for most of the year in the midst of another disappointing season by the Angels. Ohtani was one of the lone bright spots.

The two-way player was sensational both at the plate and on the mound. He finished with 47 homers, 100 RBIs and 26 stolen bases. As a pitcher, Ohtani went 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 156 strikeouts.

Ohtani could be only scratching the surface of what he’s capable of. We can’t wait to see what he has in store next year.