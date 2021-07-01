Trailing 8-4 with one out in the top of the ninth, the Angels’ odds of coming back and beating the Yankees were at an all-time low. Then, a miracle ensued, and even the great Mike Trout couldn’t believe.

Rising star first baseman Jared Walsh was the hero of the night. With the bases loaded and trailing by four runs, Walsh sent an Aroldis Chapman fastball into the outfield bleachers to tie the game. A few batters later, Luis Rengifo drove in two runs to put the Angels in front. They went on to win 11-8.

The Angels’ comeback is one fans of the ball-club haven’t seen in years, especially considering the game began in disastrous fashion. AL MVP favorite Shohei Ohtani was awful on the mound and didn’t even last an inning. The Angels gave up seven runs in the first, putting themselves in a big-time hole.

Los Angeles clawed its way back, though. And it did so without both Ohtani and Trout. Trout, in particular, couldn’t believe his eyes while watching his team’s comeback Wednesday night.

“What a game! Proud of this team and the way they battled tonight,” Trout said on Twitter.

Take a look.

The Angels haven’t been able to win many games in recent years, unless Mike Trout or Shohei Ohtani come up big. Last night’s performance was a good sign for a ball-club that’s been down in the dumps the past few seasons.

The Angels are more than ready to have Trout return to the lineup, but it won’t happen until mid- to late-July. He’s still dealing with a calf injury.

Following Wednesday night’s big win, the Angels are now 39-41 and 8.5 games back in the AL West.