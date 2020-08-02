The Spun

Baseball Fans Are Loving Mike Trout’s Newborn Son’s Name

Mike Trout and his wife, Jessica, at a press conference.ANAHEIM, CA - MARCH 24: Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim poses for a photo with his wife Jessica after press conference to discuss his new 12-year, $430 million contract extension at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on March 24, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Mike Trout and his wife, Jessica, announced the birth of their first child on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels superstar and his wife had a baby boy.

The best player in Major League Baseball and his wife announced the happy news on Twitter on Saturday evening.

“Our greatest gift from above • we are so in love!” Trout wrote on Twitter. “Meet our sweet boy, Beckham Aaron Trout.”

Beckham Aaron Trout was born on July 30 at 5:10 p.m. He’s seven pounds, 10 ounces and is 20.75 inches long.

Baseball fans are already loving his name, too. The initials spell out B-A-T.

Were the initials BAT intentional? What a cute little guy. Congratulations! Hope mama and baby are both doing well!” one fan wrote in response to the name.

“This man is gonna be just like Mike. Can’t wait to see him get called up in 2041,” another fan added.

“His son’s initials are B.A.T. Can this dad be anymore a baseball typa guy?” one fan wrote.

The name has a special meaning to Mike and Jessica, though. Jessica’s late younger brother was named Aaron. He was extremely close with both Mike and Jessica, but tragically committed suicide in 2018. The name is likely a tribute to Aaron, who was drafted by the Angels in 2018.

Congrats to the happy couple on the joyous day.


