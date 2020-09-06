Mike Trout’s Mom Reacts To His Historical Accomplishment

Mike Trout continues to break records.

On Saturday, the Los Angeles Angels star set a franchise record for career home runs. Trout, 29, hit his 300th career home run on Saturday, surpassing Tim Salmon for the franchise record.

Trout hit the home run in the first game of a double-header against the Houston Astros on Saturday. He spoke about his latest accomplishment following the game.

“It means a lot,” Trout said, admitting he had been thinking about it. “Once I got within five I started to think about it, and when I got No. 299 last night I was definitely thinking about it.”

Trout is already one of the greatest players in recent MLB history and he’s well on his way to supplanting his all-time legend status.

The mother of the Los Angeles Angels star sent him a heartwarming message following his 300th home run on Saturday night.

Congratulations @MikeTrout We are so proud of you !#300 — Debbie Trout (@DebbieTrout27) September 6, 2020

How many home runs will Trout end up with?

At this pace, it’s easy to see Trout surpassing the 500 home run mark and he’ll probably go past the 600 home run mark, too.

But could he reach 700 home runs and possibly challenge the all-time record? One thing is clear: There’s no reason to doubt Mike Trout when it comes to anything baseball related.